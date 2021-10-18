At some point in life, I’m sure almost everyone has heard that saying about making the best of a bad situation. If there’s a unit right now making the most out of their current situation, it would have to be the social media department for the Detroit Lions.

Check out the Lions’ Twitter page when you have a chance and look at some of their posts from Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. If you just scroll down the page and look at the images without reading any captions, you’d swear the Lions had won that game.

For the record, the Lions lost 34-11. Although the social media team hid that fact well on Twitter. In many of the photos, it looks like they had a party on the field. The NFL is all about the fan experience. It’s too bad the experience in the stadium wasn’t as fun as it looks on the Lions’ social media.

The Lions even made some history today on the defensive side of the ball. Julian and Romeo Okwara became the first sibling duo to record a sack for the Lions in the same season.

Julian took down Joe Burrow in the second quarter to record his first career sack. Lions fans deserve something to celebrate because this has been a rough season thus far. Jacksonville even got their first win of the season on Sunday. So, the Lions are now the only remaining NFL team without a win through six weeks.

Maybe the social media department should give the team a motivational speech before the next game. They’re doing a bang-up job of making the team look great on Twitter. Whatever they’re doing needs to be transferred to the field. I’m not sure exactly what coach bite ‘em in the kneecaps is shouting at his players before games, but whatever it is ain’t getting it done.

Seriously, whoever is running the Lions’ social media deserves kudos. Finding any positive takeaways from a loss like this can be a strenuous task. Somehow this social media team figured it out, and I don’t understand how they do it week to week. Maybe head coach Dan Campbell should shadow the social media department this week and learn how to motivate a group of people. All his crazy speeches, sound bites, and shenanigans have yet to do the trick.