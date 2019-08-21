Image: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Poor Pittsburgh. They have this gorgeous stadium, maybe the best in baseball, and yet the team is next-to-last in the National League after going 7-28 since the All-Star Break. They rank 24th in attendance with 19,692 fans a game. And now children are ragging on that fact!

Last night the Pirates hosted the Washington Nationals. Several Little League World Series players were in attendance. And Team Canada’s Everett Bertsch, while being interviewed by Dan Potash, noted the empty stadium (official attendance was 10,449).

“Not a lot of people here, though.” Everett, you are my new hero. In the states for just a little bit and he’s already acting like a true American by making fun of Pittsburgh.

[Colin Dunlap]