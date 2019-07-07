Image: Fox News

Fox News went live to a sports bar in Lyon, France, right after the United States women’s national team defeated Netherlands to win the World Cup. What could possibly go wrong?



One fan on camera started a loud “Fuck Trump” chant, which led to a crowd joining in. A few moments later Fox News reporter Greg Palkot then somehow ended up interviewing that fan, who said that they needed to “win in 2020” and “get that racist out of the White House!”

Palkot noted that it “was a political thing, too.”



