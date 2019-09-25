Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: ESPN

After dropping 28 points in a dominant Game 3 semifinals win, Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage flexed on her opponents, saying in her postgame interview, “If they can’t handle it, get in the weight room or get out of the post.” The Washington Mystics heeded her advice.



Advertisement

The Mystics took the very entertaining series, 3-1, with a Game 4 victory Tuesday night, and are headed to a WNBA Finals matchup with the Connecticut Sun. Freshly minted WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne fueled the league’s best offense with 25 points on 5-for-7 shooting from three, but more importantly, Natasha Cloud started doing push-ups on the Aces’ court moments after dispatching her opponents. Cloud was clearly fired up by the taunt, and she called her shot in advance.

Before the game, Cambage donned a T-shirt featuring a photo of herself from the ESPN Body Issue. Nothing is more powerful than trying to intimidate an opponent with a picture of your butt. Sadly, it didn’t work.