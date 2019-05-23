Screenshot: WSET

Last month, Michael Wilbon got his undies in a bunch when a local CBS affiliate interrupted a Masters rerun with a tornado warning, and it turns out he’s not the only cranky sports fan out who can’t be bothered to think about potentially life-threatening weather systems when the game is on.



On Wednesday, George Flickinger, the chief meteorologist for Virginia ABC-affiliate WSET, refused to apologize to basketball fans who called in to berate the station for showing part of Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals on a split screen with a tornado warning.

“And I just like to say, I thank you for absolutely ruining Game 7 of Denver versus Portland because you have to show a [the station bleeped this word, which was probably “fucking”] tornado warning for over half an hour,” one caller yelled.

“We get it, there’s a tornado, it’s been on the TV for over 20 minutes and I’m trying to watch the last three minutes, not on the B.S. split screen,” another caller said. “This is B.S., you guys are terrible at your jobs.”

Flickinger—who was famously fired from KOKI in Tulsa in 2006 for interrupting an NFL game to warn viewers of dangerous wildfires—is sick of your shit, sports fans.