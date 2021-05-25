Look at the rim, Bam — you’ve done it plenty of times before

We’ve had two opposite responses this month to the phrase, “If you don’t learn from history, you’re doomed to repeat it.”

On one hand, Joe Budden sabotaged his entire world-renowned podcast, which we should’ve seen coming, given his history, even though it looked like he had finally turned the corner before the fallout with Rory and Mal. (And then Olivia Dope.)

And on the other hand of the spectrum, we have the Milwaukee Bucks, who got destroyed by the Miami Heat last season and have, at least so far, learned from their mistakes. The Bucks won Game 1 against the Heat on Saturday, 109-107 in overtime, then blew out Miami in Game 2, 132-98, thanks to a video game-ish performance from three.

But wait, there’s a third: Does Bam Adebayo not want to repeat his own history?

A significant point of intrigue for this series is the adjustment to guarding the 23-year-old uber-talented point-center… specifically, no longer standing in front of him. If you’re actually watching the games, you’ll notice that Adebayo is being sagged off like an elderly person. Brook Lopez has regularly been about five or seven feet away from him while remaining deep in the paint, which has been one of the more befuddling storylines to play out over the first two games of this series.

In Game 1, Adebayo was seemingly disinterested in even facing the rim, eagerly awaiting Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, or Kendrick Nunn to wrap around for him to deliver a dribble hand-off into a cut toward the rim — though it would typically end with a three-point shot attempt, especially with Robinson. In Game 2, Adebayo took three early shots, with Miami immediately putting him in a position where he had to attack offensively. He missed all three, and although he finished the game 6-for-11 from the field, he still wasn’t aggressive enough.

But the real mental gymnastics lie in the fact that not only is Adebayo capable of aggressive play, he’s demonstrated it before. As soon as the season began, we saw him pulling for mid-range jumpers, sometimes contested, and making them fairly regularly. He’d also attack and finish around the rim, or just earn a trip to the free throw line, where he hoisted 5.5 attempts per game during the regular season. Think of the handoffs like run-pass options in football. Adebayo is offering the ball to an oncoming shooter, the shooter will receive it and either shoot, pass to a now open Adebayo if he’s cutting with little defensive resistance, or simply reverse the ball to the opposite wing or top of the key for the Heat to activate an action on that side of the court. Or, an option we haven’t seen enough of: Adebayo could keep the ball, Lamar Jackson-style and take his nearest defender one-on-one however he’d like: face-up, post-up, drive with or without the kick. The list of options goes on.

If you’ve followed the Heat all season, despite actually improving from 15.9 to 18.7 points per game, Adebayo’s assertiveness — or lack thereof, in spots — has been a constant talking point. It speaks to the Heat’s general lack of offensive playmakers, which is where the injured Victor Oladipo would’ve assisted, and the onus on Adebayo to create plays for others, himself, and to guard just about everyone on defense. But even so, he has opportunities to take over games and hasn’t quite lifted the team enough, even on the rare nights where Butler is off. (It’s been in both playoff games, but those who paid attention know Butler was exceptional when active this season, which was arguably his best ever.)

The midrange jumper essentially disappearing, seemingly due to his own negligence, is the most puzzling thing to have played out here. He’s prioritizing running the offense and creating for others instead of getting his own, which is an admirable quality, as Butler notes above, but for the betterment of the team’s chances in this series — and, shit, going forward as a franchise — that has to shift. Let’s look through some of Adebayo’s games from this season.

January 23, 2021

January 23, 2021

His career-high 41 points against the Brooklyn Nets included a collection of attacks to the basket, ending with fouls, buckets through contact, floaters, fadeaways, upfakes, etc. He was getting to his spots all night long with Butler out. He shot 70 percent, ending the night 14-for-20, even including a three-point shot, and he converted 12-of-14 free throws while adding nine assists and five boards. But if you want to write this off as an anomaly, cool, let’s find another.

February 7, 2021

February 7, 2021

His 24 points against the New York Knicks in February were much of the same. He’d find others, sure, but he’d at least cut looking for the ball back and then turn, face, and attack against one of the league’s best defenses. He hit three mid-range jumpers, a floater, and got buckets at the rim. He shot 10-for-17 from the field and 4-of-6 from free throw while also accumulating 11 rebounds and five assists. Let’s get a recent one.

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

He had 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists less than two weeks ago against the top-seed in the Eastern Conference. This NFH Ball channel compiled all the possessions, so shout out to them. Several attacks to the basket, a few passes to the outside, but largely the possessions ended as Adebayo attempts. In total, we have four mid-range jumpers (two makes, two misses), two mid-range fadeaways, two tip-ins off offensive rebounds, one hook shot, one dunk, a missed-layup over two defenders where the gather looked like it came from too far out, and an alley-oop lay-in following a slipped screen. He finished with a 9-for-13 shooting display and didn’t make it to the foul line once. That part, not great, but the offensive variety was still there in a way it didn’t present itself in a game or two. Let’s look at another from this season.

December 30, 2020

December 30, 2020

Game 2 against the Bucks looked eerily reflective of this one from Dec. 29, 2020, when the Heat and Bucks faced off for the first time since Miami punked them 4-1 in the playoffs. It was nationally televised on TNT, it was one of the most hyped games to take place early in the season, and it was without Butler, who was recovering from an ankle injury. The Bucks blitzed and won 144-97. The very next night was a non-nationally televised rematch, so many may have missed the bounce-back Heat victory, 119-108, which featured 22 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds, and two blocks from Adebayo, who shot 7-for-13 and 8-of-10 on free throws. He made one contested mid-range jumper in Lopez’s face, sparking Eric Reid to say that Adebayo “looks so much more comfortable with his perimeter jump shot.”

Bam also caught one alley-oop dunk here, made two mid-range fadeaways, another two mid-range jumpers, took Giannis Antetokounmpo one-on-one, crossing him over en route to a layup, all while being guarded the same way he is now. Then you fast forward to the present day, and Adebayo is timid in a way that someone of his abilities, and past performances, should be removed from. This shit doesn’t add up.

The entire 2019-20 season

The entire 2019-20 season

Just last year, his first as a full-time starter, the runner up for 2020 Most Improved Player averaged 17.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting 56.4 percent from the field and 78 percent on over six free throws attempts per game during the playoffs. Against the Bucks, he was good for 17.2 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists on 60 percent shooting, about 89.7 percent on 5.8 free throw attempts per contest. (Many reactions also serve as a reminder of how quickly people will tear down the rising stars they helped build up because NBA Twitter is already calling him a fraud to make themselves feel better.)

Epilogue

Epilogue

Goran Dragić, Butler, and virtually everyone else in the organization knows Adebayo has to regain his confidence or order for them to have a chance. Beyond that, everyone else needs to play better, but it starts with the guy who is “next” to carry the Heat torch, according to those who once did it themselves.

Coincidentally, today marks two years since the Toronto Raptors closed out the Bucks and clinched their first NBA Finals berth ever. The series, which ended 4-2 Raptors, began with two straight Milwaukee home wins, including a 125-103 blowout in game two. As bad as it looks, they still have to play the games.

