LOOK AWAY: Mets’ Kevin Pillar drilled in face by pitch, has multiple nasal fractures

It was a grisly scene yesterday for the Mets’ Kevin Pillar. Photo : Getty Images

There was a scary moment last night in Atlanta when Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar was hit in the face with a 94 MPH fastball thrown by Jacob Webb, suffering multiple nasal fractures, according to the team.

Fair warning, the video below is graphic.

You can see blood gushing from Pillar’s face while he is down on the ground. Somehow, the guy found a way to walk off the field under his own power.

Of course, the Braves reliever did not intend to hit Pillar. And the pitcher was clearly shaken up by the errant throw.

While officials paused the game to clean Pillar’s blood out of the batter’s box, Brian Snitker came out to pull Webb from the game. His mind was justifiably elsewhere.

Pillar left the game to go to the hospital and get a CT scan. And hours after the incident, he said he was “doing fine” via social media.

Not that it matters in the grand scheme of things, but the hit-by-pitch with bases loaded gave the Mets a 2-0 lead. New York wound up winning the game 3-1.

Pillar will meet with a facial specialist in Atlanta today, according to the Mets. Here’s to hoping he can recover and return soon.