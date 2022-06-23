Daniel Snyder has run one of the NFL’s flagship franchises into the ground. From revenue to attendance and overall fan interest, the now-Commanders have never been less relevant to the most popular sport in America, with no signs of the end of the plummet in sight.



Think of what the Kansas City Chiefs are now, amid their tour de force with Patrick Mahomes at the helm, but better with less competition. That’s where the then-Redskins were three decades ago. And they’ve been slowly and sloppily purged with Snyder’s horrible business and personnel decisions.

The House Oversight Committee’s Wednesday hearing with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell provided further context to how far the prized franchise has fallen in football equity. Many of the actions under Snyder’s watch since buying the team in 1999 are reprehensible. Here’s how he’s plunged the three-time Super Bowl champions into ambiguity with no title since 1992.