Many disgraceful moments

Ding dong, the witch is dead!

Image : YouTube

With no March Madness this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, there was no “One Shining Moment,” the annual montage of NCAA Tournament highlights on CBS.

It’s just one of many things that we’ve missed this year, but now that the election is over and Donald Trump is on his way out of the White House, we’ve got Luther Vandross’ iconic song providing closure in a different way, thanks to New York-based podcast host Andrew Goldstein, who compiled some “highlights” of the last four years and set them to music.



From cruel mockery to Russia to mishandling hurricane relief to pandemic failure to racism, it’s all there, somehow, in three short minutes.

Want a few more Shining Moments?

Well, here’s 1992:

And 2003:

And the last one we actually got, 2019:

After getting through the 2020 Final Four of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada, Joe Biden can cut down the nets now.