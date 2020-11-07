Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
ShopSubscribe
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
College Basketball

Many disgraceful moments

jessespector
Jesse Spector
Filed to:ene shining moment
ene shining momentDonald Trump
Save
Ding dong, the witch is dead!
Ding dong, the witch is dead!
Image: YouTube

With no March Madness this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, there was no “One Shining Moment,” the annual montage of NCAA Tournament highlights on CBS.

Advertisement

It’s just one of many things that we’ve missed this year, but now that the election is over and Donald Trump is on his way out of the White House, we’ve got Luther Vandross’ iconic song providing closure in a different way, thanks to New York-based podcast host Andrew Goldstein, who compiled some “highlights” of the last four years and set them to music.

From cruel mockery to Russia to mishandling hurricane relief to pandemic failure to racism, it’s all there, somehow, in three short minutes.

Advertisement

Want a few more Shining Moments?

Well, here’s 1992:

And 2003:

And the last one we actually got, 2019:

After getting through the 2020 Final Four of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada, Joe Biden can cut down the nets now.

G/O Media may get a commission
Bellapierre Hand Sanitizer (3-pack or 6-pack)
Bellapierre Hand Sanitizer (3-pack or 6-pack)
Jesse Spector

Sorry to all the other Jesse Spectors for ruining your Google results.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Deadspin

Nothing goes as expected in Negreanu/Polk poker duel UPDATE: Polk posts huge win

Deadspin Fixes Stuff: Two new expansion teams could solve MLB’s cash 'problems' right now

Best sports memes from the 2020 Election

We have a winner: Sports gambling