Auston Matthews, Toronto’s 22-year-old center, has a pretrial conference scheduled for Wednesday morning in Scottsdale, Arizona, related to a strange incident alleged to have taken place in a condominium complex at 2 a.m. back in May. Matthews, who may have been intoxicated at the time, is accused of subjecting a befuddled security person to quite the rude-but-safe-for-daytime-television display.

According to the police report, Matthews and a few of his buddies left his condo complex around 11 p.m. on the evening of May 25, 2019. Approximately three hours later, around 2 a.m., as the complex’s security guard “sat in her vehicle as she normally does to complete some paperwork,” she was interrupted by Matthews and his friends allegedly tugging on the car’s door handle, as if in an attempt to enter the vehicle. This was a very bad idea, before you even get to the part where the security guard is “a military vet with sever [sic] PTSD.” Matthews and his friends reportedly explained that they thought “it would be funny to see how she would respond.” Needless to say, it was not funny, and the guard was very pissed.

The guard says Matthews’s friends made an effort to defuse the situation, but Matthews is accused of taking an altogether different approach. Joe Buck, please avert your eyes immediately:

Auston’s friend then stepped in and tried to calm [the guard] down and also asked her not to tell management. As the friend was speaking to [the guard], she said Auston began to walk away and after he walked some distance, Auston pulled his pants down, bent over and grabbed his butt cheeks. [The responding officer] tried to clarify with [the guard] if she saw skin or was he wearing underwear. [The guard] said she knew he had his boxers on, and she did not see his butt.

There is apparently security camera footage from the complex of “a male subject walking toward the elevator that had his pants down around his ankle [sic],” in which it is clear that the subject’s underwear is still where it belonged. The guard contacted police after one of Matthews’s friends apparently made another attempt, half an hour later, to talk her out of contacting management. Less scandalous than the half-mooning is an attempt to enter a woman’s vehicle uninvited, in the dead of night, by a group of drunk men. Don’t ever do this! It will never be anything other than creepy.

