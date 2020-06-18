Marcel Luske Featured in PokerGO Episode From 2004 World Series of Poker

Legendary Dutch player Marcel Luske made a deep run in the 2004 WSOP Main Event.

With no live World Series of Poker, PokerGO has had to dip back into the vaults for card content. Under the category of “it’s so old you probably don’t remember it,” is Thursday’s offering of 2004 WSOP Main Event coverage.

Advertisement

The 2004 Main Event was the first after Chris Moneymaker’s Hollywood-like run to the top that began the poker boom. The 2004 Main featured 2,576 runners, a far cry from today’s fields, but almost triple the size of 2003’s field. Moneymaker, an accountant from Tennessee, parlayed a $40 satellite seat into the $10,000 buy-in and pulled off the bluff of the century while taking down slick pro Sammy Farha heads-up for $2.5M and the world title.



PokerGO shared an exclusive clip with Deadspin before tonight’s 7 p.m. EST airing, showing a very young David Williams and his older, European mentor, the legendary Marcel Luske of Amsterdam.



Advertisement

If you went back to 2004, almost all poker experts would tell you to fold KJ offsuit preflop, but Luske navigates the treacherous waters well enough.

*SPOILER NOT SPOILER*



Both Williams and Luske went on to make very deep runs, the best of their respective careers in the prestigious event. The tournament featured the second of two straight final tables for wily pro Dan Harrington, author of the popular books Harrington on Hold’em. It also introduced the poker world to such colorful characters as Greg Raymer and Josh Arieh.

Next week’s episode features the 2005 Main Event, including Jennifer Harman losing an epic hand to Cory Zeidman.



While the WSOP was canceled this year due to COVID-19, WSOP.com is offering online bracelet events, although many in the poker community are debating if an online-only series waters down the value of bracelets. PokerGo offers subscriptions at $10 for monthly rates or $99 annually. WSOP Classic will be aired on PokerGo through July 24, the traditional end of the WSOP.

