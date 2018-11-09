Photo: Wesley Hitt (Getty)

If you are not already aware of the fact that Rams cornerback Marcus Peters makes for a fantastic locker-room interview, allow me to rectify that for you.



Peters spoke with reporters yesterday, a few days after getting torched by Michael Thomas in the Rams’ loss to the Saints, and someone asked him about a comment Saints head coach Sean Payton had made after the game. Of the matchup between Peters and Thomas, Payton said, “We thought we really liked that matchup—a lot.” Here’s what Peters had to say about that:

Given how badly Peters was beaten by Thomas throughout the game, one might assume that Payton is in a good position to go on safely talking that shit. Then again, we all remember what happened the last time Payton got cocky during a playoff game. He might want to just leave Peters alone.