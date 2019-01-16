Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The Celtics are playing in a pretty big game against the Raptors right now, and Marcus Smart added two points for his team and a ton of humiliation for his opponents on a “dunk” that ended with the guard landing a forearm drop on a hurt Kyle Lowry.

Lowry went down under the basket earlier in the possession, as a casualty of an attempted Jayson Tatum drive. He stayed on the floor as a bysitter while play continued, and Smart took full advantage by speeding into the paint, forcing a kinda-sorta dunk past Serge Ibaka, and using the helpless Raptor to break his fall. (Lowry stayed in the game, so feel free to enjoy his pain.)



At least Allen Iverson had the manners to step over dudes that were down.