Do not watch tonight’s Knicks-Cavaliers game. The Knicks have lost 16 straight and a disgusting 24 of their last 25 games; the Cavs have lost 22 of their last 25 and have the worst net rating in the NBA. Neither organization exactly wants to win this game, and given the quality of the basketball product on display, truly neither team will deserve it.



But there was one cool moment. Mario Hezonja, a bottomlessly terrible player who is nonetheless playing first half minutes in a by-God regular season NBA game, took a pass on the wing, where Cleveland’s singularly awful defense failed to notice an opposing player was standing, and drove into a wide empty lane. New Cavalier Marquese Chriss made a last ditch effort to step over and contest the shot, and paid very dearly for his foolishness:

It’s a little bit of a bummer to think that one of the season’s very best dunks came from one of the league’s worst players, on one of its very worst teams, in a game against one of the few teams that might actually be worse. Still, it was a mighty punch.