Photo: Christian Petersen (Getty)

Luka Dončić is very good. He is also cool, the kind of player you look forward to rooting for and enjoying for years to come. It would be a shame if something were to happen that suddenly forced you to start rooting for Zion Williamson to make it his first order of business next season to dunk Dončić into the core of the earth. Alas.

“If we took our best kids and seven years before they are McDonald’s All-American, we sent them over to Slovenia to get an education, the league would be a thousand times better. They just learn how to play basketball while our guys learn how to taunt and put together mixtapes.”

This is from a brief interview Mark Cuban did with George Efkarpides of Eurohoops, in answer to a question about how Dončić’s time in a European professional league was so important to his transition to NBA ball. And he’s certainly got one part right: One thing that NBA fans truly hate about their league is that players have personalities and do fun things. Also this explains why European guys like Dragan Bender and Jan Vesely and Slovenian Zoran Dragić have all taken the NBA by storm. Cuban is definitely onto something, here.