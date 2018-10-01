My friends, the Morris twins are extremely back on their bullshit. Last week Marcus Morris took the bait when Tristan Thompson ran his mouth about the LeBron-less Cavs still being the team to beat in the Eastern Conference. Also last week Markieff Morris felt it sensible to declare that the Boston Celtics, who advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals last season and eliminated the Wizards in seven games the season before, have “never been better” than the Wizards. The grouchy, mouthy twins cannot be stopped.

Markieff’s Wizards are playing their preseason opener Monday night, against the Knicks. These are generally low-intensity affairs. Morris didn’t spend his minutes playing any harder than usual, which is to say he floated around and never once boxed out—but his irritability is clearly in mid-season form:

Morris got in the face of rookie Mitchell Robinson in the second quarter and had to be separated by teammates and referees, earning a technical foul along the way. If bitching angrily at a 20-year-old rookie whose last minutes of organized basketball came in high school—and during a preseason game—seems ill-advised, wait until you see what happened next, before the restart of play:

Morris was too committed to being a macho dickweed toward Robinson to keep himself from getting disqualified. It’s nice to see the Wizards are just as focused as ever on proving their superiority before making a big show of performing it.