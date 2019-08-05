Facing the reigning NL Cy Young award winner in your first ever MLB game is a tall order. Marlins rookie Isan Diaz went 0-for-2 in his first two at-bats against Jacob deGrom Monday afternoon, but in his third try, on a 1–2 count, Diaz took a mighty rip at a grooved fastball and crushed it deep to right-center. His timing could not have been much better—at the exact moment that his dinger was soaring well over the wall to cut into a five-run Mets lead, FOX Sports Florida guy Craig Minervini was interviewing Diaz’s parents up in the stands. Needless to say, Diaz’s dad’s response to his son’s first career home run is good stuff:

Here is a reasonably accurate transcription of the proud dad’s call of the play:



“Oh! OHHHHHH! OHHHHH! OHHHHH! OHHHHHHH! OHHHHHHH! OHHHHHHHH! OHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH! OHHHHHHH! OHHHHHHHHHHHH! OHHHHHHHHHHHH! OHHHHHHHHH! IIIIIIISAAAAAAAAN! IIIIIIIISAAAAAAAAAN! IIIIIIISAAAAAAAN! ISAN DIAAAAZ!”

I also very much enjoy Diaz’s mom sweetly apologizing for being excited about her son’s breakthrough moment in the big leagues. These are good sports parents.