Prior to the start of the French Open, Deadspin’s Julie DiCaro and Jane McManus sat down with tennis icon Martina Navratilova about a wide range of issues, including social and racial justice, the U. S. and French Opens, and whether America should even playing sports in the midst of a global pandemic.

In this excerpt, Navratilova discusses how the tennis world has handled COVID and what she expects at Roland Garros.