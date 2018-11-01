Photo: Rob Carr (Getty)

This development will not have the day-to-day importance to players on the University of Maryland football team as the firing of head coach DJ Durkin, but it is nonetheless another step in the right direction: James T. Brady, the chair of Maryland’s board of regents, has resigned, effective immediately.

“In recent days, I have become the public face of both the board and its decisions,” Brady said in a statement. “In my estimation, my continued presence on the board will inhibit its ability to move Maryland’s higher education agenda forward. And I have no interest in serving as a distraction from that important work.”

It was Brady who announced the board’s wildly unpopular and wrong-headed recommendations, to retain athletic director Damon Evans and reinstate head coach DJ Durkin. In the statement announcing his resignation, Brady described the decisions reached by the board of regents as “based on information included in reports stemming from two investigations and a great deal of thought and deliberation,” but allowed that “reasonable people could come to other conclusions.”

