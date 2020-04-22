Mayor Carolyn Goodman's New Pandemic Slogan: Come To Vegas, Odds Are You Won't Die

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman doesn’t seem to understand how a pandemic works. Photo : Getty

In some perverse way, Carolyn Goodman is going to end up saving lives by being the stark-raving mad face of “Reopen the Economy.”

The mayor of Las Vegas gave a train wreck of an interview to CNN’s Anderson Cooper, pushing for casinos to reopen in her town that has been devastated by the lack of tourists and gamblers since a statewide shutdown ordered by Governor Steve Sisolak in mid-March.

“The casino owners, I’m sure they’re doing OK,” Cooper said. “It’s the people who are working on the floor who are going to get sick and potentially die.”

“You’re talking disease,” Corona Carolyn responded. “I’m talking life and living.”

“OK that makes no sense,” Cooper said.

When Cooper asked the mayor how social distancing in a casino would work, she said, “That’s up to them to figure out, I don’t own a casino.”

Goodman’s inability to make any sense or show an iota of concern for public safety should be enough to convince everyone in America to stay home.

Just think of the marketing possibilities. “Come to Vegas! Odds are you won’t die!” “What happens in Vegas gets spread all over the country!”

On Tuesday, Goodman made the remarkable statement that she assumed the population was all asymptomatic carriers. “My whole opinion is get our people back to work,” Goodman said. “I’m concentrating on the city of Las Vegas, where we’re ready to get back in business.”

Last week, Goodman called the shutdown “insanity” even though Reopener-in-Chief Donald Trump said he was “OK” with Las Vegas shutting down.