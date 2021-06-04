Meet MLB’s All-'Never-been an All-Star' Team

No soup for you! Tony Phillips never made an All-Star Game, but his Bash Brothers teammates made plenty. Image : AP

Nowadays, it seems like every baseball player under the sun has been an All-Star at some point in their careers. In 2019, there were four AL second basemen selected for the Midsummer Classic. FOUR! In total, there were 75 players awarded All-Star recognition in 2019. In 2018, 73 players were named All-Stars, including four catchers in the National League. I didn’t think there were that many All-Star catchers across all of Major League Baseball. In just the last five years, we’ve seen players like David Dahl, Tommy La Stella, Mitch Moreland, Joe Jimenez, Justin Smoak, Zack Cozart, and Jason Vargas each earn an All-Star nod. These are guys that casual fans may have never heard of. It might lead one to think that if a player never made an All-Star team in their career, they were probably never that good. Well, actually… that’s not the case. There have been dozens of players who put together incredible careers without ever being recognized as All-Stars.



With the 2021 All-Star Game voting polls now open, I’m building a lineup out of the best players ever who cannot jot “MLB All-Star” down on their career resumes, and I’m pretty sure this team could compete for a World Series.

Note: MLB’s first All-Star Game was held in 1933. Any player who played before then is immediately out of the running for this list. Likewise, any player who has played in the 2021 MLB season will be exempt as well due to the fact that their legacies have not been finished yet. So, yes, I know Shohei Ohtani is a modern Babe Ruth and he’s an incredible ball player, but you will not find his name here. That being said, let’s get into it.