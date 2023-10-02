IDIOT OF THE MONTH: Who’s worse — the alleged sex pest or the Nazi enthusiast?

This stuff is supposed to get better with time. Much of the American government keeps telling me that the attitudes of the past have died or are in the process of dying.

Well, that certainly was not the case at Bryant-Denney Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Sept. 9 . As Alabama was getting pushed up and down the field by Texas, some fans were not happy, and let the bigoted language of their forefathers, and likely their actual fathers, fly.

A Texas fan shared footage on social media of what he alleges were Alabama students yelling homophobic slurs at Black Texas players, as well as “Go back to the projects!” One of the parents of the Texas player being slurred in the video shared the post and claimed that beer and water bottles were thrown at their section all night.



That F-word is about as ugly as it gets. Then to combine it with a word that has been used for decades by white people as an insult to Black people — a reference to neighborhoods and buildings that white people deteriorated using federal law — that is quite the homophobic and racist sandwich.

Attitudes like that are supposed to be antiquated. Racism is more about microaggressions and implicit bias these days than actual hatred of Black people. America’s homophobia is in the past. Gay marriage has long been legal and there has been an openly gay player in the NFL. There is no need in states like Alabama and Texas for children to be taught that these issues are systemic and must always be fought against.

It is all better now. We don’t need Between the World and Me in libraries that are located in majority Republican states. Colleges in those states don’t need diversity, equity, and inclusion offices. Kids must above all else not feel bad for being white.

Well, Black people certainly do not deserve to be slurred by their peers. Unfortunately, there are still people out there who use the foul language that they were taught. And in these two states, kids won’t learn just how much evil is in that type of speech .