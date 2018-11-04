Michael Thomas caught a 72-yard touchdown to give the Saints a double-digit lead with under four minutes to play against the undefeated Los Angeles Rams. But things got better for New Orleans: Thomas celebrated the touchdown by recreating the Joe Horn touchdown cell phone celebration from 2003. A touchdown celebration 15 years in the making!

You’ll note that Thomas went full bore and pulled out a flip phone, which was cutting edge when Horn did this stunt in 2003. Fox’s Joe Buck and Troy Aikman lectured Thomas as if he’d cost the Saints the Super Bowl, but the Saints beat the Rams 45-35 despite the 15-yard celebration penalty. Thomas caught 12 passes for 211 yards and that score.