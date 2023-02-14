Michigan State cancels classes, athletic events for next two days after mass shooting

In the aftermath of a fatal mass shooting on Michigan State’s campus on Monday night, the university announced no activities will take place on campus through the end of Wednesday, including athletics. The Spartans’ men’s basketball team was scheduled to continue Big Ten play in East Lansing against Minnesota on Wednesday, but the game currently won’t take place.



MSU Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said Monday night that the 48-hour window of cancellations could change. Besides Tom Izzo’s squad playing at home, the only other on-campus athletic event scheduled for that two-day period was Michigan State’s men’s tennis team hosting Drake on Wednesday evening. The Spartans’ women’s basketball team has a road contest against Purdue still scheduled for Wednesday evening. No changes have been made to that contest against the Boilermakers.



Three people were killed in the shooting and at least five others were wounded during the incident. Rozman said there were “several life-threatening injuries” and the five wounded victims were in critical condition. The deceased’s identities have not been revealed publicly and there has been no stated motive for the shooter, who Rozman said took his own life after committing the heinous acts. The next scheduled athletic event for Michigan State to take place on campus is its women’s tennis team facing Marshall on Friday.

