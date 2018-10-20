Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Michigan State showed a national audience on Saturday that their in-state rivals, Michigan, were doing something else the Sunday of this year’s Super Bowl. On a 2nd-and-goal situation on the four-yard line, the Spartans ran their version of the famous “Philly Special” trick play to put up their first points on the board against the Wolverines.



Through three quarters, Michigan State has its rivals exactly where it wants them: in a low-scoring defensive slugfest. Now that the Spartans are starting to pull the trick plays out, it looks like the team is ready to wrap this game up sooner rather than later—especially since the trick plays are actually working this time.

Also, if you’re wondering why a game that started at noon is only just now in the third quarter, officials temporarily suspended the game about midway through the first quarter after lightning was seen near Spartan Stadium.