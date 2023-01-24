MLB investigating White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger after domestic violence allegations

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation by Major League Baseball following allegations of domestic violence, per a report in The Athletic, and confirmed by ESPN.

The 24-year-old mother of Clevinger’s 10-month-old daughter, Olivia Finestead, told The Athletic that she’s been in touch with MLB’s Department of Investigations beginning last summer. She said she’s relayed to investigators incidents of physical, verbal, and emotional abuse, which include a June incident where she said the 32-year-old Clevinger choked her; another event where she said the pitcher — then with the San Diego Padres — slapped her in a hotel room when the club was playing the Dodgers; and him throwing used chewing tobacco on their child.

Clevinger, 32, responded to The Athletic via text message and said his lawyer and agent would provide comment. When Clevinger’s agent, Seth Levinson contacted the publication via text, he stated: “We need to fairly and thoroughly protect our client and at the same time be respectful of the White Sox and MLB. We need time before responding.”



The AL Central club signed Clevinger to a one-year, $8 million deal back in December.

“Major League Baseball and the Chicago White Sox take any and all allegations very seriously, and the White Sox are completely supportive of the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy shared by MLB and the MLBPA,” the team said in a statement issued to The Athletic. “MLB opened an investigation after learning of these allegations. The White Sox were not aware of the allegations or the investigation at the time of his signing. The White Sox will refrain from comment until MLB’s investigative process has reached its conclusion.”

Finestead disclosed the allegations via an Instagram s tory on Tuesday, and agreed to be named in The Athletic’s report.

This isn’t the first incident Clevinger has been involved in that’s beyond comprehension. In August 2020 —while pitching for the then-Indians — Clevinger was placed on MLB’s restricted list and sent home by the team for violating coronavirus protocols. Clevinger burst Cleveland’s health and safety bubble while on a road trip to Chicago. What a swell guy. He should never play in the MLB again.