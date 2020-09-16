Mike Ditka Still Crazy After All These Years

Mike Ditka just doesn’t get it. I know you’re surprised. Image : ( Getty Images )

Mike Ditka did a phone interview with Newsmax, the halfway house for wayward Fox News personalities and dollar store version of Mike Gundy’s favorite ultra-Trumpy “news network” OAN, and told kneeling NFL players to “get the hell out” of America.

Ditka went on the same rant in July, but now, after Week 1 of the NFL season, he’s really upset.

“I don’t really understand what you’re protesting,” Ditka said. “I mean, I played the game, I coached the game for a long time, and it makes no sense to me. You ought to get down on your hands and knees and thank God every night that you can make the kind of money you can make playing football. … To me, it makes no sense.”

Just a reminder, that this is a man who coached numerous Black players .

This is all quite a turn for Ditka, who four years ago called a wide swath of the Republican Party “a bunch of assholes.” Oh, no, wait, he said that about the “Never Trump” wing of the party not getting in line to support the longtime fraud’s presidential campaign. Ah, well, they’re still assholes.

“If you want good things to happen you can vote for him, and if you don’t, you don’t,” Ditka said in 2016. “But don’t bitch about it after the fact.”

Still waiting on those good things to happen. And apparently so is Ditka, a sad, angry, confused old man who spent his life in football and doesn’t even like it anymore.



“If you don’t like the game, get out of it,” Ditka told Newsmax. He should take his own advice.