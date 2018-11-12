Photo: Brett Deering (Getty)

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, a man who knows exactly when to turn the volume up on his wacky good ol’ boy persona in order to keep people from realizing he might be losing his touch, is doing just that.



Coming off a 48-47 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday, the Cowboys are 5-5 and have won just two conference games. Gundy met with reporters today, and in response to a question about player transfers he unleashed this soupy helping of nonsense:

I think we live in a world where people are non-committal. We allow liberalism to say, “Hey, I can really just do what I want and I don’t have to be really tough and fight through it.” You see that with young people because it’s an option they’re given. We weren’t given that option when we were growing up. In the world today, there’s a lot of entitlement. I’m a firm believer in the snowflake. I think it’s setting there. And I’m not talking about Thabo. Thabo and I have had multiple good talks. I’m talking about every millennial young person. Generation Z, I think is what they call ’em. It’s the world we live in because if they say, “Well, it’s a little bit hard,” we say, “Okay, well, let’s go try something else.” vs. “Hey, let’s bear down and let’s fight and do this.” So you see a lot of that nowadays, and that doesn’t have anything to do with Thabo or [Jalen] McCleskey or anybody that’s been on the portal here. That’s just general in society even if you’re working down here at Walmart. Your boss gets after you and tells you that you’re not doing a good job, you may go home and cry and tell your mom, but your mom may say it’s okay. That’s just kind of the facts of life, the world we live in today. Don’t get me on politics.

Misuse of the word “liberalism” and an invocation of “the snowflake” are both powerful moves, but unfortunately for Gundy he is still a “virtue signaling” and “fake news” away from completing his True Dipshit’s Rhetorical Arsenal. Maybe he’ll get his shit together next season.