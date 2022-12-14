It takes a unique, football-crazy, overall-crazy, and dedicated individual to want to coach college football. Most aren’t considered consistently great at the craft despite huge contracts and buyouts. Mike Leach bucked the trend first with his dazzling offenses, then carved out his path with his personality and unabashed tactics. As Leach died late Monday night at 61, the tributes for the longtime head coach have rolled in, and the difficult waters of a sitting Power Five Conference head coach passing away began.

Leach’s time in the public eye had highs and lows, as one would expect for someone that marches to the beat of his own drum and truly, his own orchestra. We’re taking a look at the bumpy and successful path of college football’s favorite pirate and one of the most interesting men to call plays on the gridiron.