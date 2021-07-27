Mike Milbury still doesn’t know he’s an ass

Hey did you want to hear a white man complaining about not having his own way anymore? Oh, really? Huh. Well here’s Mike Milbury anyway.



Last season, while talking about the NHL’s Bubble, he said this:

“It’s the perfect place. Not even any woman here to distract you.”

Go figure that it’s longtime columnist Dan Shaughnessy and the Boston Globe that wanted to give Milbury a platform to further display his ignorance. Somehow Milbury can’t ever lose his status in Boston, but I guess it’s Boston and it’s Shaughnessy, the birthday party clown no one asked for and isn’t sure why he showed up.

Here’s a portion of what Milbur y said to Shaughnessy:

“Now it’s time to say something. I don’t want to end 46 years of a career like this. “I want to explain the comment from that day. As a player and coach in the league, I’ve been on a lot of road trips and around a lot of guys that are young, fit, well-compensated, have celebrity status, and when they go on the road they play hard and they party hard. And a lot of their attention is on women, and I certainly don’t mean that in a bad way.”

What obelisks like Milbury never realize is the fact that they don’t know what they said was insulting… is the exact problem. Here’s the kicker quote:

“Now I get it, everybody else has other ways to party, but that’s my experience and I stand by it. It’s biology, for [goodness] sake. So sometimes their lust for companionship was a distraction. So I didn’t think there was anything wrong with the comment, but apparently it was to other people. And I got dismissed from my job.”

Doesn’t really do much to get away from saying that women are just objects that got him in trouble in the first place, did it? Can always count on guys like Milbury to keep digging the wrong way.