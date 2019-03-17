Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Late in the first quarter against the Bucks, Sixers forward Mike Scott fell into the crowd while chasing after a rebound he was trying to save for his team. Without looking where to throw it, Scott somehow got the ball to T.J. McConnell who immediately made the midrange shot he attempted. Scott, clearly proud of his efforts, decided to celebrate the no-look assist with a sip from the cup of a fan sitting courtside.



Honestly, with the energy it probably takes to face off against this talented Bucks team, that drink is definitely well-deserved.