Mike Trout went 0-for-3 in Wednesday’s game against the Yankees, but he still drew a walk, which meant that in all 22 of the Angels’ games he’s played in this season, the outfielder has gotten on base. While it’s still worth gawking at his .510 OBP, feel free to also gawk at how he made this center-field catch look stupidly easy.

That highlight would’ve been excellent on its own, but then Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons had to go and pull a hidden ball trick on the Yankees’ Tyler Wade at second base. The runner was ruled out after the play was reviewed.

Alas, not every player on the team is Mike Trout or Andrelton Simmons. In the ninth inning, Wade made up for his gaffe when he singled, then stole second, right before D.J. LaMahieu hit an RBI single that ended up being the difference as the Yankees won, 6-5. The progression of those final two innings are an apt representation of what the Angels are, as they sit in last place in their division.