The Milwaukee City Attorney—a man named Grant F. Langley—surprised the Mayor and anyone with even the vaguest sense of right and wrong when he filed a court document in Sterling Brown’s civil rights lawsuit Friday placing blame for police actions that led to the disciplining of 11 different officers squarely on Sterling Brown, the victim. Per a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report:

The city attorney said the Bucks player deserved some of the blame for what happened. “The injuries and damages sustained by the plaintiff, if any, were caused in whole or in part by their own acts or omissions,” according to the city’s written response to a civil rights lawsuit filed by Brown.



Leaving aside, for the moment, the fact that Milwaukee’s mayor and police chief have already apologized for the actions of officers on the scene, and that three of the cops—sergeants Sean A. Mahnke and Jeffrey Krueger, and officer Joseph Grams—were suspended by the department for their specific actions on January 26—the video is already out there for anyone who wants to view it! It shows absolutely no behavior on Brown’s part that could remotely justify the actions of the ridiculous dozen or so police on the scene, not in a society that had any sane ideas about the role of police. It was a damn parking violation.



Langley’s ridiculous description of the event apparently blindsided Mayor Tom Barrett:

“It is my hope that this can be resolved in a constructive way for Mr. Brown and for the community. I think it’s counterproductive for anybody to turn up the heat with rhetoric like this,” Barrett said. “I’m trying to bring respect throughout the entire community, and I’m going to continue to do that.”

Langley is an elected official, and it is his job to represent the city in Brown’s civil rights lawsuit. But it is evident that the city was in the wrong, and Langley has now put it back in the wrong. The mayor has already said so; the chief of police has already said so. Any reasonable person’s eyeballs will say so.



