Kevin Pillar wanted to call time during Wednesday’s game in San Diego, but home plate umpire Jeff Nelson didn’t grant it to him. That ended up benefitting the Giants outfielder, because Padres pitcher Luis Perdomo threw a hilariously soft pitch which ended up “plunking” the batter.

Pillar might’ve stuck his foot out a smidge so the ball would tag him, but Nelson had to stand by his original decision to not grant time. The speed on that pitch one doesn’t seem to have been recorded, but it’s safe to estimate it as “very slow”:

The bizarre play was the first baserunner of what would be a four-run inning for the Giants, who won, 7-5. Manager Bruce Bochy credited Pillar for sparking the rally with his extremely anticlimactic plate appearance: