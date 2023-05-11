Advertisement

OK, Hosmer didn’t leave all 12 runners on base in that AB, but you get it.

And it’s not like the Cubs haven’t had alternatives. Edwin Rios or Nelson Velasquez are far from perfect players, and strike out a lot. But they also have a ton of power, and yet Ross could only find 57 combined plate appearances for them while Mancini and Hosmer have combined for 219 plate appearances that are a Pagliacci joke.

But wait there’s more…

It goes further. Ross has been insistent on tossing out Nick Madrigal either at DH or third base, and a baseball version of a turtle race would be to see if Madrigal can throw or hit the ball farther. He also led him off last night in the absence of Nico Hoerner, even though Madrigal can’t run or walk or take a pitch and Ian Happ and his league-leading walk rate is sitting right there. Madrigal has also been called on to pinch run many times, and he’s not fast or smart on the bases.

The Cubs have since called up two exciting kids — Matt Mervis and Christopher Morel — both of whom were clowning AAA. Ross doesn’t know how he’ll get them enough ABs, Morel especially, even though he can play pretty much every position outside pitcher and catcher. He could easily fill in for Hoerner at second while he’s hurt (and the crack Cubs medical staff will assuredly turn a day-to-day injury into a month-long one), or play third while moving Patrick Wisdom (11 homers) to either first or have him attempt to not drown in the outfield. He could also DH.

Ross has handled the DH spot so well that he has had to pinch-hit for the spot multiple times during the season (12), which shouldn’t really be a thing you have to do for a spot in the lineup where hitting is all they’re supposed to do. The season slash line on the Cubs DH spot this season is .193/.267/.192.

Ross’s bullpen management has been atrocious

Ross’s handling of the pen hasn’t exactly drawn rave reviews either. Just last night, he had Javier Assad throw five innings of sterling work after Jameson Taillon once again lit his face on fire, but not only left Assad out there for a sixth inning of work in the ninth of a tie game, he didn’t have anyone warming up. Assad gave up a leadoff homer to Paul DeJong and then another bonus run because he was out of gas with absolutely no one ready to come in behind him. That was just the latest example of Ross’s distracted-by-tin-foil handling of his pen, where Michael Fulmer and Julian Mayweather continue to get late-inning assignments with their ERAs over 5.00.

Throw in the usual bad manager horseshit of bunting in odd situations (or at all), bad base running, and an over-reliance on vets who have turned into mayo in the sun (an apt metaphor for the Cubs especially) and you’ve seen this all before from guys who are in over their heads. The Cubs aren’t really designed to win anything this year, if they ever will be again given the money the Ricketts are happy to print with a .500 ballclub, so why Ross can’t turn ABs and game time over to kids is a mystery no one can solve. Certainly, the Cubs have plans of building around more kids to come.

But then Ross was always overmatched. He was hired because he was buddies with Theo Epstein and the players from 2016, and everyone thought his dick-tapping celebrations were cute. His managerial career started out with pulling Javier Baez from a game for lackadaisical base running while simultaneously letting Rizzo get picked off for two weeks. Contreras was hung out to dry when he pointed out that his teammates didn’t play hard and lacked leadership, but others closer to Ross were allowed to do the same. He was hired because the perception was Joe Maddon let his players simply do whatever they want, and that’s only gotten worse under Ross.

But he’s a nice guy, he’s good with the media, and he’ll do whatever the front office says, and that appears to be all that matters on the Northside. If the Cubs ever have designs on playing games that matter again, they’ll do it despite their manager, and they’ll probably lose those because of him.

Follow Sam on Twitter @Felsgate to watch him wrestle with firing the Cubs as his team and Ross making that fight easier.