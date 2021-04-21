MLB Film Room allows you to choose your own video compilation adventure

Baseball. Photo : Getty Images

If you like sports and watching videos online, YouTube’s algorithm becomes a self-fulfilling goldmine of clips. Watch enough highlights, and your front page fills up with stuff like “NFL Most Yards Lost in One Play,” “MLB 1 in a Billion Moments,” and “Legendary Fake Plays.” A whole bunch of accounts out there are devoted to these sorts of clip anthologies, and you can get lost in it for hours.

Advertisement

What you may not know is that Major League Baseball provides a way to make your own compilations, through what’s called the MLB Film Room, and the feature allows you to create not only normal highlight videos, but also exceptionally niche ones.

For instance, you can call up all the grand slams in MLB’s video library, but to select the 10 for your personal reel, perhaps you’d like to select just the ones hit off of pitches thrown at least 95 miles per hour, sorted by the highest exit velocity. That’s easy!

Maybe you don’t just like home runs, but walkoff home runs… but, really, what you love even more than that, is walkoff walks. Well, good news, if you search for walks with the bases loaded in the ninth inning — or later innings — you’ll find plenty. Unfortunately, one of the few missing options is to toggle whether a play was for a home or away team, or if it changed the lead, but it doesn’t take long to be able to put together a nice compilation of Shrimp Alerts fulfilled.

G/O Media may get a commission Bra Bearies Strawberry CBD Gummies $20 at Sunday Scaries Use the promo code 420

And you can, of course, get even more esoteric than that. Like, say, Tim Anderson singles to center field off four-seam fastballs in night games. There are five of those available.

Advertisement

But, really, there’s no better baseball highlight than a massive ding-dong johnson, and there’s nothing more fun than seeing Trevor Bauer’s dead-eyed, Tucker Carlson-looking face after he’s given up a colossal tater. And thanks to Film Room, we can now watch the 10 longest home runs allowed by Bauer since the start of the 2019 season. Enjoy.

Advertisement

Simple, yet effective, and guaranteed to bring a smile to your face. Why bother with someone else’s curation and serving through algorithms, when what you really want to see is just a few clicks away?

