With over 200 names still facing free agency and less than one month to go before the start of the MLB season, we are in for an absolute flurry of moves. There are still dozens of big names on the table for any team looking to make a game-changing acquisition. Those teams that were right on the border last year could be in for a huge boost as players scramble to sign with teams before the season starts. It should be fun to watch.
As ESPN analyst Buster Olney wrote, “Baseball execs have had nothing to do but plan for more than two months. Similarly, agents have spent days plotting their first phone calls after business resumes — and when it does, there will be a hurricane of activity.” However, this hurricane will not leave behind devastation, only awe and amazement before the next flurry of moves is announced less than 24 hours later.
Here are our predictions for where the top-20 free agents left will land.
(Rankings are based on personal intrigue)