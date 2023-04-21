Are hot or slow starts by the Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, and others a harbinger of things to come?

No one can spend as much as Steve Cohen, but Padres’ owner Pete Seidler is giving it a valiant effort. Now they’re off to a lukewarm start again, but there’s just too much talent on this team for them not to be a really good regular-season team. I expect closer to 99 wins this season. Last night was Fernando Tatis Jr.’s (pictured) first game back after his PED suspension, and he showed them what they were missing with an 0-f0r- 5 performance with two strikeouts. He’s also playing the outfield now, a position where he’s looked suspect at best. But again, there are just too many great players on this team for them not to be successful.

