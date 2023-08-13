MLB is investigating social media posts relating to Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, according to multiple outlets, after Instagram posts about him went viral on Su nday afternoon . Franco did not play in Sunday’s game, which the Guardians won 9-2.

The Rays issued the following statement:

“ During today’s game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco. We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence.”

The posts (which were posted to Instagram, but went viral on Twitter) seem to allege that Franco was inappropriately involved with a minor, though little is known about the allegations and Franco has not been charged with any crime. According to Rays Manager Kevin Cash, Franco was out of the lineup Sunday for a regular day off:

As of Sunday night, neither Franco nor MLB have made a statement about the allegations. The Rays have also not announced when Franco will return to the lineup.

This is a developing story. Deadspin will continue to update this piece as more information becomes available.

