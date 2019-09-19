Photo: Adam Glanzman (Getty)

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has been placed on paid administrative leave, MLB said in a statement this afternoon, as the league investigates the 27-year-old starter under their domestic violence policy. Germán’s leave could last up to seven days, after which, barring an extension, the commissioner can either decide to suspend or reinstate him.

No other details are currently known about the situation—we’ve reached out to the NYPD to ask if they are investigating Germán for any crimes, and will update if they get back—and Germán’s leave comes as a shock for a team on the verge of clinching the AL East. Germán was slated to be a crucial part of the Yankees’ playoff run, and his 4.03 ERA in 143 innings have made him a surprisingly useful solution in a rotation that hasn’t always been up to par this season. Whether or not he’ll reappear in 2019 remains to be seen.

Update (2:18 p.m. ET): NYPD says that there “are no complaint reports on file” related to Germán and domestic violence.