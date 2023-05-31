Advertisement

Gael Monfils has always been his own dude. Most would tell you when he was younger he was one of the more talented players on tour. He was top 10 in the world for more than a cup of coffee, but the feeling was he was always more interested in putting on a show than pushing through the last threshold to win majors. He loved being on center court everywhere and doing things few humans could do, and he could do anything on the court, but being there was just about enough.

But maybe that’s why he’s got that connection with his fans, that can push him through a match like this that normally would just disappear into the ether. It’s one more moment for Monfils and his fans to cherish, and as he says, one for his daughter. That’s probably why you still push through at 36 when you don’t have to. You never know when the next thing you can hold onto forever might land. 