Boston Red Sox closer Kenley Janse n notched his 400th career save in a 5-2 win over the Atlanta Braves, becoming the seventh pitcher to reach the milestone.

Jansen accomplished the feat with his former Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Kiké Hernandez and Justin Turner, who are also in Boston, on hand. And he got an engraved bass guitar as a gift.

“I’m just going to continue to let this keep motivating me and keep striving for more,” the 35-year-old righty told MLB.com. “... It’s awesome, and it’s a moment that I will never forget.”

Jansen joins an exclusive club that includes a few Hall of Famers. Here they are.