This team is in large part a victim of the division they play in. They’re in last place in the AL East but they’d be 0.5 games back of the AL Central-leading Twins. It’s getting to be the time where the rubber needs to hit the road for this young core. They’ve been a trendy World Series pick for two years in a row but so far this iteration of the Blue Jays with Vlad Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and the like, have made just two playoff appearances and were swept both times. One of them was in the shortened 2020 seasons where everyone and their mother was invited to the postseason. I think this team will at least be in the hunt for the entire season. They’re near the top of the league in most offensive stats. They also just set the record for most trash talk and cheating accusations during a 2-9 stretch. Their rotation is really good with Yusei Kikuchi and José Berrios returning to pre-2022 form, even if the only thing more inflated than Alek Manoah is his ERA. This team’s biggest problem just seems to be inconsistency. For example, the other night they beat the Rays 20-1, but still managed to lose the four-game series.