Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
ShopSubscribe
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
The FightsMMA

MMA Fighter Anthony Pettis on Milwaukee’s Latino heritage, working with a sports psychologist and leaving UFC for PFL

bryanfonseca
Bryan Fonseca
Save

Right before Christmas, the Pro Fight League announced their second splashy signing of the Holiday Season. Weeks after inking a deal to break nine-time world boxing champion, Claressa Shields, into mixed martial arts, the promotion acquired former UFC Champion Anthony Pettis, who will begin competing in the PFL airing on ESPN later this year.

Advertisement

Last week, we caught up with Pettis, to discuss his Puerto Rican and Mexican heritage, a growing Latino population in Milwaukee, how working with a sports psychologist has guided a newfound work/life balance, and why the PFL is ascending, which fellow competitors have noticed.

Bryan Fonseca

Host: Ain't Hard To Tell Podcast (@AHTTPodcast) | Founder: Side Hustle, digital series | 18x Film Festival Selectee | Award-Winning Content Creator | Video Game player | Puerto Rican |

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

Latest on Deadspin

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement