MMA Fighter Anthony Pettis on Milwaukee’s Latino heritage, working with a sports psychologist and leaving UFC for PFL

Right before Christmas, the Pro Fight League announced their second splashy signing of the Holiday Season. Weeks after inking a deal to break nine-time world boxing champion, Claressa Shields, into mixed martial arts, the promotion acquired former UFC Champion Anthony Pettis, who will begin competing in the PFL airing on ESPN later this year.



Advertisement

Last week, we caught up with Pettis, to discuss his Puerto Rican and Mexican heritage, a growing Latino population in Milwaukee, how working with a sports psychologist has guided a newfound work/life balance, and why the PFL is ascending, which fellow competitors have noticed.