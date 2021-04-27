Mocking the Mock Draft: First-round scenarios sure to piss everyone off

Let’s be honest, once Lawrence is off the board, we’re all rooting for chaos. Illustration : AP

You all have seen more mock drafts than you can count by now. I get it. I promise you, though, you have not and will not see another that resembles this in any way. With the NFL Draft finally, mercifully starting soon, let’s have a little fun and create the most chaotic mock draft we can think of. My singular goal here is to put together a draft board that is somewhat reasonable, but utterly chaotic. Something to make nearly every fan base angry. Strap yourself in for this emotional rollercoaster.

