In the 67th minute of Liverpool’s match against Newscastle, Mohamed Salah darted into the penalty box to get to the end of a lobbed pass and try to score. At the same time, Newcastle keeper Martin Dúbravka ran off his line to try and clear the ball himself. Both players inevitably crashed into each other as they approached their destinations, but only Salah ended up on the ground in pain. The referee stopped the match seconds later so that Salah could get some medical attention. Replays showed that the Egyptian international’s head had collided with Dúbravka’s hip.



Salah was eventually taken off in a stretcher a few minutes later to an ovation from fans of both teams. No official word has come out from the club regarding the specifics of what he’s dealing with, but it is worth noting that he was pretty alert while on the stretcher.

This is the second time in two seasons that Salah has suffered a devastating injury late in the year as his team is trying to make a run at a championship.

We will update this post with more information as it becomes available.