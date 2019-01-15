One of the most intriguing aspects of parasports is the way the mechanics of the sport change on an individual basis, depending on the person’s physical limitations. Often the sports include specialized equipment that allow the athletes to leverage their athleticism to the fullest extent. Monoskiing—also known as sit skiing—is a prime example of the central role equipment can play in a parasport. Consisting of a single ski with a custom-built seat on shock absorbers, monoskis enable people with lower body paralysis or multiple amputations to reclaim their freedom on the slopes. Using two outrigger poles to maintain balance, monoskiers race down mountains at speeds often exceeding those of snowboarders.

Trevor Kennison, a former snowboarder who was paralyzed from the waist down in a 2014 backcountry accident, is an aspiring Paralympic monoskier based in Colorado. At the National Sports Center for the Disabled’s Competition Center at Winter Park Ski Resort, Trevor and a diverse group of other elite adaptive alpine skiers are already training intensively for the 2022 Paralympic Games, three years away. We talked to Trevor about transitioning to monoskiing from snowboarding, training for the Paralympics, and how the sport helped him adjust to life after his accident.