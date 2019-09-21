Screenshot: CBS Sports

In the third quarter of Morgan State’s game against Army, Bears sophomore running back Demerius Goodwin caught a short pass before colliding with Army defender Cam Jones. The play, scary to watch, looks like grounds for an offensive targeting call—as the broadcast team points out, Goodwin seems to lower his helmet right into Jones’s chest.

Jones was sitting up after a few minutes, and walked off the field under his own power. But Goodwin stayed down on the turf for a while before he was immobilized and stretchered off, leaving Michie Stadium in an ambulance. Sideline reporter Tina Servasio said she had seen Goodwin moving slightly after the play, but that the medical staff was being cautious.

Advertisement

The broadcast team of Ben Holden and Ross Tucker came just short of conceding that football is an irredeemably violent sport, but seemed pretty shaken up nonetheless. “The older I get, the tougher these are to watch,” Holden said.

We’ll update on their condition as more news becomes available.