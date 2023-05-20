This time last year, the Grizzlies might have been at the top of this list. What a difference a year makes. None of the Grizzlies’ deficiencies are on the court. Off of it, superstar Ja Morant had his worst season, being suspended for flashing a gun in a strip club on the road. The ills followed Morant into the playoffs, where he had his worst performance this far in points (24.6), assists (7), FG percentage (.425), and 2P percentage (.427). And now, on the heels of Morant’s second gun-related suspension — this one indefinite — his future is a large question mark for the franchise. Regardless of Morant’s future, they need spacing up front to balance the defensive anchor of Jaren Jackson Jr., who won Defensive Player of the Year. They also need to figure out the Dillon Brooks situation. It’s been reported the team will not bring him back. But how do they replace his elite defense (he was named to the All-Defensive Team) while adding more scoring punch at small forward? The high ceilings of Morant and shooting guard Desmond Bane keep the Grizzlies ahead of most teams in potential.