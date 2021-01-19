NBA Daily Fantasy: With tiny two-game slate, now is not the night to avoid Nikola Jokic

Fuck It

Image : Getty Images

Hamidou Diallo, SG/SF, Oklahoma City Thunder

Yahoo: $14 │DraftKings: $4,700 │FanDuel: $4,500

He only had two points on 1-for-6 shooting in his last out, but he’s only nine nights removed from recording back-to-back 20-point games for the first time as a pro. Diallo will be inconsistent all-season long, but if there were a night to bank on his potential, it’s a night where only around 40 or so NBA players will actually take the floor. He arguably has the highest one-game ceiling of every guard in his range, and is worth a flyer considering his price.

Other “Fuck It” options: Lonzo Ball (if healthy), Eric Bledsoe, Donovan Mitchell, and maybe Josh Hart one more time, even though when I play him, it never works out. Josh and I haven’t gotten on the same page yet, so I’ll avoid him, and you can let me know how that goes.